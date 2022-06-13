RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Life & Style » Andrew Yang to endorse…

Andrew Yang to endorse Suraj Patel in NY congressional race

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is getting involved in a New York congressional primary that’s pitted two veteran lawmakers against each other.

But Yang, who became known for his call for the government to issue a universal basic income, is not backing U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler or U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the primary race for a heavily Democratic district: In the race for New York’s 12th District, he is instead backing Democrat Suraj Patel, who worked on President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and in his White House.

New redistricting maps have merged parts of Nadler’s Upper West Side district with parts of Maloney’s Upper East Side district in Manhattan, setting two of New York’s longest-serving members of Congress against each other in an August primary.

Patel has unsuccessfully challenged Maloney in the past and says Nadler and Maloney are “career politicians” who are not entitled to any seat.

Yang is scheduled to appear with Patel at several campaign events in Manhattan on Monday, including a bike ride to Koreatown.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up