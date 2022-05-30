RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -130 San Francisco +110
at N.Y METS -165 Washington +145
at ST. LOUIS -123 San Diego +103
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
at COLORADO OFF Miami OFF
Atlanta -167 at ARIZONA +148
at LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +122
at CLEVELAND -157 Kansas City +138
at BALTIMORE OFF Seattle OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -135 LA Angels +115
at TORONTO -157 Chicago White Sox +137
Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +122
at TEXAS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Houston -143 at OAKLAND +123
Interleague
at BOSTON OFF Cincinnati OFF
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -184 Edmonton +152

More from WTOP

