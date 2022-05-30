MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -130 San Francisco +110 at N.Y METS -165 Washington +145…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -130 San Francisco +110 at N.Y METS -165 Washington +145 at ST. LOUIS -123 San Diego +103 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF at COLORADO OFF Miami OFF Atlanta -167 at ARIZONA +148 at LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF American League Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +122 at CLEVELAND -157 Kansas City +138 at BALTIMORE OFF Seattle OFF at N.Y YANKEES -135 LA Angels +115 at TORONTO -157 Chicago White Sox +137 Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +122 at TEXAS OFF Tampa Bay OFF Houston -143 at OAKLAND +123 Interleague at BOSTON OFF Cincinnati OFF FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLORADO -184 Edmonton +152

