|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-105
|San Diego
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|Miami
|-162
|at
|COLORADO
|+136
|at N.Y METS
|-196
|Washington
|+164
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-105
|Atlanta
|-118
|at
|ARIZONA
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-350
|Pittsburgh
|+280
|American League
|Minnesota
|-164
|at
|DETROIT
|+138
|Houston
|-180
|at
|OAKLAND
|+152
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-168
|Baltimore
|+142
|Tampa Bay
|-126
|at
|TEXAS
|+108
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-150
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+125
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.