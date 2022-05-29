MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105 San Diego OFF at ST. LOUIS…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105 San Diego OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Francisco OFF Miami -162 at COLORADO +136 at N.Y METS -196 Washington +164 Milwaukee -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105 Atlanta -118 at ARIZONA +100 at LA DODGERS -350 Pittsburgh +280 American League Minnesota -164 at DETROIT +138 Houston -180 at OAKLAND +152 at CLEVELAND -162 Kansas City +136 at BOSTON -168 Baltimore +142 Tampa Bay -126 at TEXAS +108 NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -150 N.Y Rangers +125

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.