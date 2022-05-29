RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 9:53 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105
San Diego OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Francisco OFF
Miami -162 at COLORADO +136
at N.Y METS -196 Washington +164
Milwaukee -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105
Atlanta -118 at ARIZONA +100
at LA DODGERS -350 Pittsburgh +280
American League
Minnesota -164 at DETROIT +138
Houston -180 at OAKLAND +152
at CLEVELAND -162 Kansas City +136
at BOSTON -168 Baltimore +142
Tampa Bay -126 at TEXAS +108
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -150 N.Y Rangers +125

