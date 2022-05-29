|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|San Diego
|-118
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|Miami
|-150
|at
|COLORADO
|+128
|at N.Y METS
|-174
|Washington
|+152
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-113
|at
|ARIZONA
|-107
|at LA DODGERS
|-292
|Pittsburgh
|+233
|American League
|Minnesota
|-168
|at
|DETROIT
|+145
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+141
|at BOSTON
|-161
|Baltimore
|+140
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-152
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+126
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.