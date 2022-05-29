RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 5:29 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
San Diego -118 at ST. LOUIS -102
at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Francisco OFF
Miami -150 at COLORADO +128
at N.Y METS -174 Washington +152
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
Atlanta -113 at ARIZONA -107
at LA DODGERS -292 Pittsburgh +233
American League
Minnesota -168 at DETROIT +145
at OAKLAND OFF Houston OFF
at CLEVELAND -162 Kansas City +141
at BOSTON -161 Baltimore +140
at TEXAS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -152 N.Y Rangers +126

