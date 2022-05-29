MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF San Diego -118 at ST. LOUIS…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF San Diego -118 at ST. LOUIS -102 at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Francisco OFF Miami -150 at COLORADO +128 at N.Y METS -174 Washington +152 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF Atlanta -113 at ARIZONA -107 at LA DODGERS -292 Pittsburgh +233 American League Minnesota -168 at DETROIT +145 at OAKLAND OFF Houston OFF at CLEVELAND -162 Kansas City +141 at BOSTON -161 Baltimore +140 at TEXAS OFF Tampa Bay OFF NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -152 N.Y Rangers +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.