MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Francisco -142 at CINCINNATI +122 at ATLANTA -200 Miami +172 at WASHINGTON -117 Colorado -103 Milwaukee -132 at ST. LOUIS +113 at SAN DIEGO -260 Pittsburgh +215 LA Dodgers -205 at ARIZONA +175 at N.Y METS -120 Philadelphia +100 American League at BOSTON -170 Baltimore +150 Cleveland -148 at DETROIT +128 at TAMPA BAY -123 N.Y Yankees +103 at MINNESOTA -177 Kansas City +158 Toronto -112 at LA ANGELS -104 Texas OFF at OAKLAND OFF Houston -122 at SEATTLE +104 Interleague at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 Chicago Cubs +145 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2½ (195½) at MIAMI

