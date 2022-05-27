|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-120
|Colorado
|+102
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-127
|Miami
|+108
|at N.Y METS
|-127
|Philadelphia
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at
|ARIZONA
|+132
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+185
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Baltimore
|+132
|at MINNESOTA
|-184
|Kansas
|City
|+154
|Texas
|-112
|at
|OAKLAND
|-104
|Cleveland
|-154
|at
|DETROIT
|+130
|N.Y Yankees
|-147
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Baltimore
|+132
|Toronto
|-112
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-107
|Houston
|-130
|at
|SEATTLE
|+110
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Carolina
|OFF
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|OFF
