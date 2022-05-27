RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at WASHINGTON -120 Colorado +102
at CINCINNATI OFF San Francisco OFF
at ATLANTA -127 Miami +108
at N.Y METS -127 Philadelphia +108
LA Dodgers -156 at ARIZONA +132
at SAN DIEGO -220 Pittsburgh +185
American League
at BOSTON -154 Baltimore +132
at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154
Texas -112 at OAKLAND -104
Cleveland -154 at DETROIT +130
N.Y Yankees -147 at TAMPA BAY +128
at BOSTON -154 Baltimore +132
Toronto -112 at LA ANGELS -107
Houston -130 at SEATTLE +110
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Carolina OFF at N.Y RANGERS OFF

