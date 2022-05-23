RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF
Chicago Cubs -116 at CINCINNATI -102
LA Dodgers -210 at WASHINGTON +176
at ATLANTA -164 Philadelphia +138
Milwaukee -134 at SAN DIEGO +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 N.Y Mets +112
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -270 Baltimore +220
at MINNESOTA -245 Detroit +200
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -168 Boston +142
at HOUSTON OFF Cleveland OFF
at LA ANGELS -178 Texas +150
at SEATTLE -156 Oakland +132
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -166 Miami +140
at ST. LOUIS OFF Toronto OFF
at ARIZONA -190 Kansas City +160
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 1 (215½) Golden State
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -115 Carolina -105
at EDMONTON -115 Calgary -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up