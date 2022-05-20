|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-124
|at
|COLORADO
|+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|San
|Diego
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-132
|at
|MIAMI
|+113
|St. Louis
|-135
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+115
|at MILWAUKEE
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-182
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+160
|at BOSTON
|-140
|Seattle
|+120
|at CLEVELAND
|-187
|Detroit
|+163
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+125
|Minnesota
|-134
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-178
|Texas
|+150
|at LA ANGELS
|-160
|Oakland
|+140
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-232
|Cincinnati
|+193
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(207½)
|Miami
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-164
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+136
