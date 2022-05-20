MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF N.Y Mets -124 at COLORADO +106…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF N.Y Mets -124 at COLORADO +106 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 San Diego +108 at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Dodgers OFF Atlanta -132 at MIAMI +113 St. Louis -135 at PITTSBURGH +115 at MILWAUKEE -205 Washington +172 at COLORADO OFF N.Y Mets OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES -182 Chicago White Sox +160 at BOSTON -140 Seattle +120 at CLEVELAND -187 Detroit +163 Tampa Bay -145 at BALTIMORE +125 Minnesota -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 at HOUSTON -178 Texas +150 at LA ANGELS -160 Oakland +140 Interleague at TORONTO -232 Cincinnati +193 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (207½) Miami NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -164 at ST. LOUIS +136

