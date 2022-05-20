RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
N.Y Mets -124 at COLORADO +106
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 San Diego +108
at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Atlanta -132 at MIAMI +113
St. Louis -135 at PITTSBURGH +115
at MILWAUKEE -205 Washington +172
at COLORADO OFF N.Y Mets OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -182 Chicago White Sox +160
at BOSTON -140 Seattle +120
at CLEVELAND -187 Detroit +163
Tampa Bay -145 at BALTIMORE +125
Minnesota -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
at HOUSTON -178 Texas +150
at LA ANGELS -160 Oakland +140
Interleague
at TORONTO -232 Cincinnati +193
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (207½) Miami
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -164 at ST. LOUIS +136

