|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-146
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+126
|Atlanta
|-129
|at
|MIAMI
|+109
|LA Dodgers
|-145
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+125
|at MILWAUKEE
|-178
|Washington
|+158
|N.Y Mets
|-133
|at
|COLORADO
|+113
|San Diego
|-112
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-108
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-148
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+128
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-197
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+171
|Detroit
|-112
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-170
|Texas
|+150
|Minnesota
|-133
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+113
|at LA ANGELS
|-170
|Oakland
|+150
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-189
|Cincinnati
|+164
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6
|(214)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-170
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+140
|at CALGARY
|-178
|Edmonton
|+146
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.