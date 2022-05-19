MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF St. Louis -146 at PITTSBURGH +126…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF St. Louis -146 at PITTSBURGH +126 Atlanta -129 at MIAMI +109 LA Dodgers -145 at PHILADELPHIA +125 at MILWAUKEE -178 Washington +158 N.Y Mets -133 at COLORADO +113 San Diego -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -108 American League Tampa Bay -148 at BALTIMORE +128 at N.Y YANKEES -197 Chicago White Sox +171 Detroit -112 at CLEVELAND -108 at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF at HOUSTON -170 Texas +150 Minnesota -133 at KANSAS CITY +113 at LA ANGELS -170 Oakland +150 Interleague at TORONTO -189 Cincinnati +164 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 6 (214) Dallas NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -170 N.Y Rangers +140 at CALGARY -178 Edmonton +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.