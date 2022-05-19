RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 5:41 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
St. Louis -146 at PITTSBURGH +126
Atlanta -129 at MIAMI +109
LA Dodgers -145 at PHILADELPHIA +125
at MILWAUKEE -178 Washington +158
N.Y Mets -133 at COLORADO +113
San Diego -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -108
American League
Tampa Bay -148 at BALTIMORE +128
at N.Y YANKEES -197 Chicago White Sox +171
Detroit -112 at CLEVELAND -108
at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF
at HOUSTON -170 Texas +150
Minnesota -133 at KANSAS CITY +113
at LA ANGELS -170 Oakland +150
Interleague
at TORONTO -189 Cincinnati +164
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 6 (214) Dallas
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -170 N.Y Rangers +140
at CALGARY -178 Edmonton +146

