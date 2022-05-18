RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 5:37 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -126 San Diego +108
at N.Y METS -164 St. Louis +138
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
American League
N.Y Yankees -210 at BALTIMORE +176
Chicago White Sox -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 4 (207½) Boston
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -162 Tampa Bay +134
at COLORADO -225 St. Louis +184

