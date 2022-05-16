|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at LA DODGERS
|-240
|Arizona
|+198
|at N.Y METS
|-125
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-125
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-147
|at
|COLORADO
|+128
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Detroit
|+194
|N.Y Yankees
|-202
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+173
|at TORONTO
|-140
|Seattle
|+120
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|OFF
|Houston
|-112
|at
|BOSTON
|-107
|LA Angels
|-130
|at
|TEXAS
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+130
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|1½
|(204)
|Boston
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-156
|Tampa
|Bay
|+130
|at COLORADO
|-220
|St.
|Louis
|+180
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.