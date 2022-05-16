MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at LA DODGERS -240 Arizona +198 at N.Y METS -125 St. Louis…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at LA DODGERS -240 Arizona +198 at N.Y METS -125 St. Louis +105 at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF at N.Y METS -125 St. Louis +105 at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF San Francisco -147 at COLORADO +128 at LA DODGERS OFF Arizona OFF American League Chicago White Sox OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF at TAMPA BAY -235 Detroit +194 N.Y Yankees -202 at BALTIMORE +173 at TORONTO -140 Seattle +120 Chicago White Sox OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF Houston -112 at BOSTON -107 LA Angels -130 at TEXAS +110 at OAKLAND OFF Minnesota OFF Interleague at CLEVELAND -154 Cincinnati +130 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 1½ (204) Boston NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -156 Tampa Bay +130 at COLORADO -220 St. Louis +180

