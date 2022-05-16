RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at LA DODGERS -240 Arizona +198
at N.Y METS -125 St. Louis +105
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
at N.Y METS -125 St. Louis +105
at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
San Francisco -147 at COLORADO +128
at LA DODGERS OFF Arizona OFF
American League
Chicago White Sox OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
at TAMPA BAY -235 Detroit +194
N.Y Yankees -202 at BALTIMORE +173
at TORONTO -140 Seattle +120
Chicago White Sox OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
Houston -112 at BOSTON -107
LA Angels -130 at TEXAS +110
at OAKLAND OFF Minnesota OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -154 Cincinnati +130
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (204) Boston
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -156 Tampa Bay +130
at COLORADO -220 St. Louis +180

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | MLB News | Sports

Agencies saved half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up