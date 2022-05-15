|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-131
|Atlanta
|+111
|San Francisco
|-150
|at
|COLORADO
|+129
|at LA DODGERS
|-229
|Arizona
|+190
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Detroit
|+168
|N.Y Yankees
|-220
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+184
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Seattle
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-122
|Houston
|+103
|LA Angels
|-142
|at
|TEXAS
|+123
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-135
|at
|OAKLAND
|+115
