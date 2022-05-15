RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
at N.Y METS OFF St. Louis OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at MILWAUKEE -131 Atlanta +111
San Francisco -150 at COLORADO +129
at LA DODGERS -229 Arizona +190
American League
at TAMPA BAY -200 Detroit +168
N.Y Yankees -220 at BALTIMORE +184
at TORONTO -164 Seattle +138
at BOSTON -122 Houston +103
LA Angels -142 at TEXAS +123
at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Minnesota -135 at OAKLAND +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up