|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ATLANTA
|-117
|San
|Diego
|-103
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|Cincinnati
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-160
|at
|MIAMI
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-196
|Philadelphia
|+164
|at ARIZONA
|-162
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+136
|San Francisco
|-137
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+118
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-147
|Cleveland
|+128
|N.Y Yankees
|-125
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+105
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-164
|at
|OAKLAND
|+138
|Interleague
|Houston
|-207
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+178
|at N.Y METS
|-135
|Seattle
|+115
|at COLORADO
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+136
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|5
|(206½)
|Milwaukee
|at PHOENIX
|6½
|(205)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|at CALGARY
|-215
|Dallas
|+176
