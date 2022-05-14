RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -117 San Diego -103
at PITTSBURGH -127 Cincinnati +108
Milwaukee -160 at MIAMI +140
at LA DODGERS -196 Philadelphia +164
at ARIZONA -162 Chicago Cubs +136
San Francisco -137 at ST. LOUIS +118
American League
at DETROIT -130 Baltimore +110
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at MINNESOTA -147 Cleveland +128
N.Y Yankees -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +105
at TEXAS OFF Boston OFF
LA Angels -164 at OAKLAND +138
Interleague
Houston -207 at WASHINGTON +178
at N.Y METS -135 Seattle +115
at COLORADO -162 Kansas City +136
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 5 (206½) Milwaukee
at PHOENIX (205) Dallas
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -142 Pittsburgh +118
at CALGARY -215 Dallas +176

