MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -117 San Diego -103 at PITTSBURGH -127 Cincinnati +108 Milwaukee -160 at MIAMI +140 at LA DODGERS -196 Philadelphia +164 at ARIZONA -162 Chicago Cubs +136 San Francisco -137 at ST. LOUIS +118 American League at DETROIT -130 Baltimore +110 at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF at MINNESOTA -147 Cleveland +128 N.Y Yankees -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +105 at TEXAS OFF Boston OFF LA Angels -164 at OAKLAND +138 Interleague Houston -207 at WASHINGTON +178 at N.Y METS -135 Seattle +115 at COLORADO -162 Kansas City +136 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 5 (206½) Milwaukee at PHOENIX 6½ (205) Dallas NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -142 Pittsburgh +118 at CALGARY -215 Dallas +176

