|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|LA Dodgers
|-242
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+198
|Milwaukee
|-174
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+146
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|Miami
|-124
|at
|ARIZONA
|+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-245
|Colorado
|+205
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-136
|Kansas
|City
|+116
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-217
|Texas
|+180
|at DETROIT
|-144
|Oakland
|+122
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-180
|Cleveland
|+152
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Interleague
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+102
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|1
|(212)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|10
|(225)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Florida
|-184
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+152
|New York
|-113
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-106
|Colorado
|-255
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+205
|Calgary
|-156
|at
|DALLAS
|+130
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.