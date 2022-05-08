RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 5:41 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
LA Dodgers -242 at PITTSBURGH +198
Milwaukee -174 at CINCINNATI +146
at SAN DIEGO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
Miami -124 at ARIZONA +106
at SAN FRANCISCO -245 Colorado +205
American League
at BALTIMORE -136 Kansas City +116
at N.Y YANKEES -217 Texas +180
at DETROIT -144 Oakland +122
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Cleveland +152
at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Interleague
at SEATTLE -120 Philadelphia +102
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 1 (212) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE 10 (225) Memphis
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Florida -184 at WASHINGTON +152
New York -113 at PITTSBURGH -106
Colorado -255 at NASHVILLE +205
Calgary -156 at DALLAS +130

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

