MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -117 Milwaukee -102 N.Y Mets -115 at PHILADELPHIA -105 at CINCINNATI -137 Pittsburgh +117 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF at SAN DIEGO -120 Miami +102 at ARIZONA -126 Colorado +108 N.Y Mets -115 at PHILADELPHIA -105 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF American League at BOSTON -128 Chicago White Sox +108 at BALTIMORE OFF Kansas City OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF Toronto -126 at CLEVELAND +108 at MINNESOTA -182 Oakland +160 at HOUSTON OFF Detroit OFF Tampa Bay -142 at SEATTLE +120 at BALTIMORE OFF Kansas City OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF Interleague at LA ANGELS -162 Washington +136 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 1½ (215) at DALLAS at PHILADELPHIA 1½ (207) Miami NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -137 Carolina +114 at ST. LOUIS OFF Minnesota OFF at TAMPA BAY -120 Toronto +100 Edmonton -152 at LOS ANGELES +126

