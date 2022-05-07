|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ATLANTA
|-117
|Milwaukee
|-102
|N.Y Mets
|-115
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|at CINCINNATI
|-137
|Pittsburgh
|+117
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-120
|Miami
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-126
|Colorado
|+108
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-128
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+108
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Toronto
|-126
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|at MINNESOTA
|-182
|Oakland
|+160
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+120
|Interleague
|at LA ANGELS
|-162
|Washington
|+136
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Phoenix
|1½
|(215)
|at
|DALLAS
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|(207)
|Miami
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-137
|Carolina
|+114
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-120
|Toronto
|+100
|Edmonton
|-152
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+126
