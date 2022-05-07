RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -117 Milwaukee -102
at CINCINNATI -137 Pittsburgh +117
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF
at SAN DIEGO -120 Miami +102
at ARIZONA -126 Colorado +108
N.Y Mets -115 at PHILADELPHIA -105
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF
American League
at BOSTON -128 Chicago White Sox +108
Toronto -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at MINNESOTA -182 Oakland +160
at HOUSTON OFF Detroit OFF
Tampa Bay -142 at SEATTLE +120
at BALTIMORE OFF Kansas City OFF
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
at LA ANGELS -162 Washington +136
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix (215) at DALLAS
at PHILADELPHIA (207) Miami
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -137 Carolina +114
at ST. LOUIS OFF Minnesota OFF
at TAMPA BAY -120 Toronto +100
Edmonton -152 at LOS ANGELES +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

