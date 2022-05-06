RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 5:40 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI -145 Pittsburgh +125
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -152 St. Louis +128
at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF Miami OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF
Toronto -132 at CLEVELAND +113
at MINNESOTA -184 Oakland +154
at HOUSTON -205 Detroit +172
at BOSTON OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Kansas City OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Interleague
at LA ANGELS OFF Washington OFF
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 2 (213) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (226½) Memphis
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Florida -200 at WASHINGTON +164
Colorado -240 at NASHVILLE +195
New York -118 at PITTSBURGH -102
Calgary -170 at DALLAS +138

