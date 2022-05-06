MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -145 Pittsburgh +125 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -145 Pittsburgh +125 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF at CINCINNATI -145 Pittsburgh +125 at SAN FRANCISCO -152 St. Louis +128 at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Miami OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF Toronto -132 at CLEVELAND +113 at MINNESOTA -184 Oakland +154 at HOUSTON -205 Detroit +172 at BOSTON OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Toronto -132 at CLEVELAND +113 at BALTIMORE OFF Kansas City OFF at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF Interleague at LA ANGELS OFF Washington OFF NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 2 (213) Boston at GOLDEN STATE 7 (226½) Memphis NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Florida -200 at WASHINGTON +164 Colorado -240 at NASHVILLE +195 New York -118 at PITTSBURGH -102 Calgary -170 at DALLAS +138

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.