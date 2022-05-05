RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102
N.Y Mets -132 at PHILADELPHIA +112
at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ARIZONA -144 Colorado +122
at SAN DIEGO -120 Miami +102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -235 Texas +194
Kansas City -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at BOSTON -180 Chicago White Sox +152
Toronto -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at HOUSTON -170 Detroit +150
at MINNESOTA -168 Oakland +142
at SEATTLE -125 Tampa Bay +105
Interleague
at LA ANGELS OFF Washington OFF
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 4 (209½) at PHILADELPHIA
at DALLAS 1 (219½) Phoenix
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -126 Carolina +104
at TAMPA BAY -115 Toronto -104
at ST. LOUIS -118 Minnesota -102
Edmonton -150 at LOS ANGELES +125

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up