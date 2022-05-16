RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Life & Style » No lifeguards at 2…

No lifeguards at 2 Lewes beaches this summer

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWES, Del. — A Lewes official says staffing challenges mean there won’t be lifeguards at the city’s Savannah and Johnnie Walker beaches this summer.

The News Journal reports that City Manager Ann Marie Townshend says the city was not in a position to safely guard the two municipal beaches.

She says the city didn’t want to inadequately staff the beaches and create a “false sense of security.”

Townshend says the city intends to return to a full lifeguarding staff in the future.

Meanwhile, she says people should continue following beach rules and be careful while swimming and enjoying the beach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | National News

Agencies saved half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up