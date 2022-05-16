No lifeguards at 2 Lewes beaches this summer

A Lewes official says staffing challenges mean there won't be lifeguards at the city's Savannah and Johnnie Walker beaches this summer.

The News Journal reports that City Manager Ann Marie Townshend says the city was not in a position to safely guard the two municipal beaches.

She says the city didn’t want to inadequately staff the beaches and create a “false sense of security.”

Townshend says the city intends to return to a full lifeguarding staff in the future.

Meanwhile, she says people should continue following beach rules and be careful while swimming and enjoying the beach.

