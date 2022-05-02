RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 12:34 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team located the body Tuesday morning in 107 feet (32 meters) of water at Lake Pueblo State Park after an all-night search, the state agency said in a statement. The 11 others on the boat survived.

The Pueblo County coroner plans to release the victim’s identity after next of kin are notified.

The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park when witnesses reported high winds apparently overturned the boat Sunday evening.

The second victim, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of the community of Pueblo West, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The survivors were treated for hyperthermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Park manager Joe Stadterman said the accident “underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water.”

“If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket,” he said.

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

