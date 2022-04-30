|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Diego
|-191
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+165
|at MILWAUKEE
|-204
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+173
|at ST. LOUIS
|-192
|Arizona
|+168
|at COLORADO
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Washington
|+153
|at N.Y METS
|-172
|Philadelphia
|+153
|American League
|Boston
|-157
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+138
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-147
|Houston
|+128
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-182
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+160
|Cleveland
|-112
|at
|OAKLAND
|-107
|Interleague
|at MIAMI
|-120
|Seattle
|+100
|at TEXAS
|-112
|Atlanta
|-108
|at LA DODGERS
|-350
|Detroit
|+280
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|4½
|(217)
|Milwaukee
|Golden State
|2
|(220½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WINNIPEG
|-210
|Seattle
|+172
