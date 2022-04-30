RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 5:44 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Diego -191 at PITTSBURGH +165
at MILWAUKEE -204 Chicago Cubs +173
at ST. LOUIS -192 Arizona +168
at COLORADO -144 Cincinnati +122
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Washington +153
at N.Y METS -172 Philadelphia +153
American League
Boston -157 at BALTIMORE +138
at TAMPA BAY OFF Minnesota OFF
at TORONTO -147 Houston +128
LA Angels OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF
N.Y Yankees -182 at KANSAS CITY +160
Cleveland -112 at OAKLAND -107
Interleague
at MIAMI -120 Seattle +100
at TEXAS -112 Atlanta -108
at LA DODGERS -350 Detroit +280
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (217) Milwaukee
Golden State 2 (220½) at MEMPHIS
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WINNIPEG -210 Seattle +172

