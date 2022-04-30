MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -191 at PITTSBURGH +165 at MILWAUKEE -204 Chicago Cubs +173…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -191 at PITTSBURGH +165 at MILWAUKEE -204 Chicago Cubs +173 at ST. LOUIS -192 Arizona +168 at COLORADO -144 Cincinnati +122 at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Washington +153 at N.Y METS -172 Philadelphia +153 American League Boston -157 at BALTIMORE +138 at TAMPA BAY OFF Minnesota OFF at TORONTO -147 Houston +128 LA Angels OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF N.Y Yankees -182 at KANSAS CITY +160 Cleveland -112 at OAKLAND -107 Interleague at MIAMI -120 Seattle +100 at TEXAS -112 Atlanta -108 at LA DODGERS -350 Detroit +280 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4½ (217) Milwaukee Golden State 2 (220½) at MEMPHIS NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WINNIPEG -210 Seattle +172

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.