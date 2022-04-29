RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 5:34 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -200 Arizona +168
at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Washington +194
San Diego -180 at PITTSBURGH +158
at N.Y METS -122 Philadelphia +103
at MILWAUKEE -144 Chicago Cubs +122
at COLORADO OFF Cincinnati OFF
American League
at TORONTO -140 Houston +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -120 LA Angels +100
at OAKLAND -152 Cleveland +128
at TAMPA BAY OFF Minnesota OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF
N.Y Yankees -205 at KANSAS CITY +172
Interleague
Seattle -125 at MIAMI +105
Atlanta -146 at TEXAS +124
at LA DODGERS -310 Detroit +250

