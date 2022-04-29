|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-200
|Arizona
|+168
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-235
|Washington
|+194
|San Diego
|-180
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+158
|at N.Y METS
|-122
|Philadelphia
|+103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-144
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+122
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-140
|Houston
|+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-120
|LA
|Angels
|+100
|at OAKLAND
|-152
|Cleveland
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-205
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+172
|Interleague
|Seattle
|-125
|at
|MIAMI
|+105
|Atlanta
|-146
|at
|TEXAS
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-310
|Detroit
|+250
