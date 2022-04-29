MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS -200 Arizona +168 at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Washington +194…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS -200 Arizona +168 at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Washington +194 San Diego -180 at PITTSBURGH +158 at N.Y METS -122 Philadelphia +103 at MILWAUKEE -144 Chicago Cubs +122 at COLORADO OFF Cincinnati OFF American League at TORONTO -140 Houston +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -120 LA Angels +100 at OAKLAND -152 Cleveland +128 at TAMPA BAY OFF Minnesota OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF N.Y Yankees -205 at KANSAS CITY +172 Interleague Seattle -125 at MIAMI +105 Atlanta -146 at TEXAS +124 at LA DODGERS -310 Detroit +250

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.