Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 7:45 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -112 N.Y Mets -107
LA Dodgers -225 at ARIZONA +188
Milwaukee -172 at PITTSBURGH +153
San Diego -175 at CINCINNATI +153
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Colorado +175
Miami -137 at WASHINGTON +118
at ATLANTA -210 Chicago Cubs +178
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Kansas City +143
at TAMPA BAY -125 Seattle +105
at N.Y YANKEES -255 Baltimore +210
at TORONTO -135 Boston +115
at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +160
Houston -122 at TEXAS +103
at LA ANGELS -187 Cleveland +163
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -145 Oakland +125
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 12 (217½) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE 9 (225½) Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -435 Montreal +320
at WINNIPEG -192 Philadelphia +155
Las Vegas -217 at CHICAGO +173
at DALLAS -460 Arizona +365
Los Angeles -200 at SEATTLE +164

