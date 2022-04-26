|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-112
|N.Y
|Mets
|-107
|LA Dodgers
|-225
|at
|ARIZONA
|+188
|Milwaukee
|-172
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+153
|San Diego
|-175
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+153
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|Colorado
|+175
|Miami
|-137
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+178
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+143
|at TAMPA BAY
|-125
|Seattle
|+105
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-255
|Baltimore
|+210
|at TORONTO
|-135
|Boston
|+115
|at MINNESOTA
|-185
|Detroit
|+160
|Houston
|-122
|at
|TEXAS
|+103
|at LA ANGELS
|-187
|Cleveland
|+163
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-145
|Oakland
|+125
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|12
|(217½)
|Chicago
|at GOLDEN STATE
|9
|(225½)
|Denver
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-435
|Montreal
|+320
|at WINNIPEG
|-192
|Philadelphia
|+155
|Las Vegas
|-217
|at
|CHICAGO
|+173
|at DALLAS
|-460
|Arizona
|+365
|Los Angeles
|-200
|at
|SEATTLE
|+164
