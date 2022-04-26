RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -115 N.Y Mets -105
LA Dodgers -210 at ARIZONA +176
Milwaukee -172 at PITTSBURGH +153
San Diego -155 at CINCINNATI +135
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Colorado +175
Miami -125 at WASHINGTON +105
at ATLANTA -210 Chicago Cubs +178
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -160 Kansas City +140
at TAMPA BAY -125 Seattle +105
at N.Y YANKEES -257 Baltimore +213
at TORONTO -137 Boston +118
at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +160
Houston -120 at TEXAS +100
at LA ANGELS -190 Cleveland +165
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -145 Oakland +125
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 12 (217½) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE 9 (225½) Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Montreal OFF
at WINNIPEG OFF Philadelphia OFF
Las Vegas OFF at CHICAGO OFF
at DALLAS OFF Arizona OFF
Los Angeles -200 at SEATTLE +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up