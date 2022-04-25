|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|-183
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+162
|San Diego
|-160
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-145
|Colorado
|+125
|Miami
|-131
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+112
|at ATLANTA
|-181
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+158
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-180
|at
|ARIZONA
|+158
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-268
|Baltimore
|+222
|at TORONTO
|-157
|Boston
|+138
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-147
|Kansas
|City
|+127
|at MINNESOTA
|-140
|Detroit
|+120
|Houston
|-115
|at
|TEXAS
|-105
|at LA ANGELS
|-150
|Cleveland
|+130
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-224
|Oakland
|+187
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|7½
|(217)
|Atlanta
|at MEMPHIS
|6½
|(232)
|Minnesota
|at PHOENIX
|7
|(215)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at OTTAWA
|-126
|New
|Jersey
|+105
|at PITTSBURGH
|-152
|Edmonton
|+126
|at TAMPA BAY
|-385
|Columbus
|+300
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-118
|Carolina
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-490
|Detroit
|+365
|Florida
|OFF
|at
|BOSTON
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-172
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+142
|Calgary
|-140
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-650
|Arizona
|+460
|at DALLAS
|-120
|Las
|Vegas
|+100
|at COLORADO
|-170
|St.
|Louis
|+140
|at VANCOUVER
|-230
|Seattle
|+188
|at SAN JOSE
|-142
|Anaheim
|+118
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.