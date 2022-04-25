RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -183 at PITTSBURGH +162
San Diego -160 at CINCINNATI +140
at PHILADELPHIA -145 Colorado +125
Miami -131 at WASHINGTON +112
at ATLANTA -181 Chicago Cubs +158
N.Y Mets OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
LA Dodgers -180 at ARIZONA +158
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -268 Baltimore +222
at TORONTO -157 Boston +138
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 Kansas City +127
at MINNESOTA -140 Detroit +120
Houston -115 at TEXAS -105
at LA ANGELS -150 Cleveland +130
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -224 Oakland +187
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (217) Atlanta
at MEMPHIS (232) Minnesota
at PHOENIX 7 (215) New Orleans
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -126 New Jersey +105
at PITTSBURGH -152 Edmonton +126
at TAMPA BAY -385 Columbus +300
at N.Y RANGERS -118 Carolina -102
at TORONTO -490 Detroit +365
Florida OFF at BOSTON OFF
at WASHINGTON -172 N.Y Islanders +142
Calgary -140 at NASHVILLE +116
at MINNESOTA -650 Arizona +460
at DALLAS -120 Las Vegas +100
at COLORADO -170 St. Louis +140
at VANCOUVER -230 Seattle +188
at SAN JOSE -142 Anaheim +118

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers separated for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up