Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 5:44 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -121 San Francisco +102
at WASHINGTON -126 Arizona +107
at MIAMI -130 St. Louis +110
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
at CLEVELAND -120 Chicago White Sox +102
N.Y Yankees -155 at DETROIT +135
Toronto -115 at BOSTON -105
Minnesota -130 at KANSAS CITY +110
at OAKLAND -118 Baltimore -102
at SEATTLE -150 Texas +128
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Memphis (236½) at MINNESOTA
at UTAH 6 (210½) Dallas
Golden State (223½) at DENVER
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -610 Detroit +440
at NEW JERSEY -144 Buffalo +120
at CAROLINA -240 Winnipeg +195
at MONTREAL -134 Philadelphia +112
at PITTSBURGH -134 Boston +112
New York -128 at N.Y ISLANDERS+106
at TAMPA BAY -130 Toronto +108
at MINNESOTA -164 Vancouver +136
at CALGARY -182 Dallas +150
St. Louis -200 at SAN JOSE +164
at LOS ANGELES -265 Chicago +215

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

