MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -121 San Francisco +102 at WASHINGTON -126 Arizona +107 at MIAMI -130 St. Louis +110 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF American League at CLEVELAND -120 Chicago White Sox +102 N.Y Yankees -155 at DETROIT +135 Toronto -115 at BOSTON -105 Minnesota -130 at KANSAS CITY +110 at OAKLAND -118 Baltimore -102 at SEATTLE -150 Texas +128 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 1½ (236½) at MINNESOTA at UTAH 6 (210½) Dallas Golden State 1½ (223½) at DENVER NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -610 Detroit +440 at NEW JERSEY -144 Buffalo +120 at CAROLINA -240 Winnipeg +195 at MONTREAL -134 Philadelphia +112 at PITTSBURGH -134 Boston +112 New York -128 at N.Y ISLANDERS+106 at TAMPA BAY -130 Toronto +108 at MINNESOTA -164 Vancouver +136 at CALGARY -182 Dallas +150 St. Louis -200 at SAN JOSE +164 at LOS ANGELES -265 Chicago +215

