Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 5:35 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE -247 Pittsburgh +203
Philadelphia -126 at COLORADO +108
at LA DODGERS -152 Atlanta +128
at SAN DIEGO -215 Cincinnati +180
at MIAMI OFF St. Louis OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Arizona OFF
San Francisco -117 at N.Y METS -102
American League
at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at HOUSTON -162 LA Angels +136
N.Y Yankees -155 at DETROIT +135
Toronto -145 at BOSTON +125
Minnesota -137 at KANSAS CITY +118
at SEATTLE -137 Texas +118
at OAKLAND OFF Baltimore OFF
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (226) Brooklyn
Philadelphia (216½) at TORONTO
at MILWAUKEE 10 (225½) Chicago
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at EDMONTON -156 Dallas +130
at LAS VEGAS -137 Washington +114
Chicago -162 at ARIZONA +134
Colorado -375 at SEATTLE +290

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

