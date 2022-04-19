MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE -247 Pittsburgh +203 Philadelphia -126 at COLORADO +108 at LA…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE -247 Pittsburgh +203 Philadelphia -126 at COLORADO +108 at LA DODGERS -152 Atlanta +128 at SAN DIEGO -215 Cincinnati +180 at MIAMI OFF St. Louis OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Arizona OFF San Francisco -117 at N.Y METS -102 American League at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at HOUSTON -162 LA Angels +136 N.Y Yankees -155 at DETROIT +135 Toronto -145 at BOSTON +125 Minnesota -137 at KANSAS CITY +118 at SEATTLE -137 Texas +118 at OAKLAND OFF Baltimore OFF Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Tampa Bay OFF NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 3½ (226) Brooklyn Philadelphia 1½ (216½) at TORONTO at MILWAUKEE 10 (225½) Chicago NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at EDMONTON -156 Dallas +130 at LAS VEGAS -137 Washington +114 Chicago -162 at ARIZONA +134 Colorado -375 at SEATTLE +290

