MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Arizona -120 at WASHINGTON +100 at N.Y METS -130 San Francisco +110 at N.Y METS -130 San Francisco +110 St. Louis -125 at MIAMI +105 Arizona -120 at WASHINGTON +100 at MILWAUKEE -264 Pittsburgh +218 Philadelphia -130 at COLORADO +110 at SAN DIEGO -180 Cincinnati +158 at LA DODGERS -157 Atlanta +138 American League at CLEVELAND -142 Chicago White Sox +123 N.Y Yankees -215 at DETROIT +180 at BOSTON -145 Toronto +125 Minnesota -117 at KANSAS CITY -102 at HOUSTON -150 LA Angels +130 at SEATTLE -152 Texas +133 at OAKLAND OFF Baltimore OFF Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Tampa Bay OFF NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7 (219) Atlanta at MEMPHIS 6½ (241) Minnesota at PHOENIX 10 (221½) New Orleans NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -450 Philadelphia +340 Minnesota -260 at MONTREAL +210 at TAMPA BAY -520 Detroit +385 at N.Y RANGERS -182 Winnipeg +150 Florida -176 at N.Y ISLANDERS+146 at ST. LOUIS -125 Boston +104 Calgary -154 at NASHVILLE +128 at VANCOUVER -244 Ottawa +199 Los Angeles -170 at ANAHEIM +140 at SAN JOSE -128 Columbus +106

