Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 5:41 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Arizona -120 at WASHINGTON +100
at N.Y METS -130 San Francisco +110
St. Louis -125 at MIAMI +105
at MILWAUKEE -264 Pittsburgh +218
Philadelphia -130 at COLORADO +110
at SAN DIEGO -180 Cincinnati +158
at LA DODGERS -157 Atlanta +138
American League
at CLEVELAND -142 Chicago White Sox +123
N.Y Yankees -215 at DETROIT +180
at BOSTON -145 Toronto +125
Minnesota -117 at KANSAS CITY -102
at HOUSTON -150 LA Angels +130
at SEATTLE -152 Texas +133
at OAKLAND OFF Baltimore OFF
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 7 (219) Atlanta
at MEMPHIS (241) Minnesota
at PHOENIX 10 (221½) New Orleans
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TORONTO -450 Philadelphia +340
Minnesota -260 at MONTREAL +210
at TAMPA BAY -520 Detroit +385
at N.Y RANGERS -182 Winnipeg +150
Florida -176 at N.Y ISLANDERS+146
at ST. LOUIS -125 Boston +104
Calgary -154 at NASHVILLE +128
at VANCOUVER -244 Ottawa +199
Los Angeles -170 at ANAHEIM +140
at SAN JOSE -128 Columbus +106

