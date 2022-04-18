|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Arizona
|-120
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+100
|at N.Y METS
|-130
|San
|Francisco
|+110
|at N.Y METS
|-130
|San
|Francisco
|+110
|St. Louis
|-125
|at
|MIAMI
|+105
|Arizona
|-120
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-264
|Pittsburgh
|+218
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at
|COLORADO
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|Cincinnati
|+158
|at LA DODGERS
|-157
|Atlanta
|+138
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+123
|N.Y Yankees
|-215
|at
|DETROIT
|+180
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Toronto
|+125
|Minnesota
|-117
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-150
|LA
|Angels
|+130
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|Texas
|+133
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|7
|(219)
|Atlanta
|at MEMPHIS
|6½
|(241)
|Minnesota
|at PHOENIX
|10
|(221½)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TORONTO
|-450
|Philadelphia
|+340
|Minnesota
|-260
|at
|MONTREAL
|+210
|at TAMPA BAY
|-520
|Detroit
|+385
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-182
|Winnipeg
|+150
|Florida
|-176
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+146
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|Boston
|+104
|Calgary
|-154
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+128
|at VANCOUVER
|-244
|Ottawa
|+199
|Los Angeles
|-170
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+140
|at SAN JOSE
|-128
|Columbus
|+106
