|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-137
|Arizona
|+118
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|San
|Francisco
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-175
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|Philadelphia
|-157
|at
|COLORADO
|+135
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-187
|Atlanta
|+160
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Minnesota
|+123
|at CLEVELAND
|-117
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-152
|LA
|Angels
|+130
|at OAKLAND
|-172
|Baltimore
|+148
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-147
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+128
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(217½)
|Toronto
|Utah
|5½
|(205½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7
|(224½)
|Denver
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Calgary
|-310
|at
|CHICAGO
|+245
|at COLORADO
|-196
|Washington
|+162
|at SEATTLE
|-125
|Ottawa
|+104
|at LAS VEGAS
|-350
|New
|Jersey
|+275
|Carolina
|-420
|at
|ARIZONA
|+320
|Dallas
|-115
|at
|VANCOUVER
|-104
