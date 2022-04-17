RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 5:34 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -137 Arizona +118
at N.Y METS -120 San Francisco +100
at MILWAUKEE -175 Pittsburgh +150
Philadelphia -157 at COLORADO +135
at SAN DIEGO -162 Cincinnati +140
at LA DODGERS -187 Atlanta +160
American League
at BOSTON -142 Minnesota +123
at CLEVELAND -117 Chicago White Sox -102
at HOUSTON -152 LA Angels +130
at OAKLAND -172 Baltimore +148
Interleague
Tampa Bay -147 at CHICAGO CUBS +128
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (217½) Toronto
Utah (205½) at DALLAS
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (224½) Denver
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Calgary -310 at CHICAGO +245
at COLORADO -196 Washington +162
at SEATTLE -125 Ottawa +104
at LAS VEGAS -350 New Jersey +275
Carolina -420 at ARIZONA +320
Dallas -115 at VANCOUVER -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

