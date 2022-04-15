RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
April 15, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -155 Arizona +135
Atlanta -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
Philadelphia -125 at MIAMI +105
Washington -115 at PITTSBURGH -105
at MILWAUKEE -154 St. Louis +130
at COLORADO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at LA DODGERS -250 Cincinnati +200
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Tampa Bay +120
at TORONTO -235 Oakland +190
Minnesota OFF at BOSTON OFF
at KANSAS CITY -134 Detroit +114
N.Y Yankees -195 at BALTIMORE +165
LA Angels -112 at TEXAS -104
Houston -180 at SEATTLE +155
Interleague
San Francisco -135 at CLEVELAND +115
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah 5 (209) at DALLAS
at MEMPHIS (237) Minnesota
at PHILADELPHIA (216) Toronto
at GOLDEN STATE 6 (223) Denver
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -115 Pittsburgh -104
at NASHVILLE -280 Chicago +225
at N.Y RANGERS -580 Detroit +420
at ST. LOUIS -120 Minnesota +100
at EDMONTON -130 Las Vegas +108
at TAMPA BAY -235 Winnipeg +190
Toronto -255 at OTTAWA +205
at BUFFALO -120 Philadelphia +100
Washington -285 at MONTREAL +230
at DALLAS -196 San Jose +162
at COLORADO -134 Carolina +112
at SEATTLE -138 New Jersey +115
at CALGARY -520 Arizona +385
at LOS ANGELES -194 Columbus +160

