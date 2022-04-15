MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -155 Arizona +135 Atlanta -116 at SAN DIEGO -102…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -155 Arizona +135 Atlanta -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 Philadelphia -125 at MIAMI +105 Washington -115 at PITTSBURGH -105 at MILWAUKEE -154 St. Louis +130 at COLORADO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at LA DODGERS -250 Cincinnati +200 American League at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Tampa Bay +120 at TORONTO -235 Oakland +190 Minnesota OFF at BOSTON OFF at KANSAS CITY -134 Detroit +114 N.Y Yankees -195 at BALTIMORE +165 LA Angels -112 at TEXAS -104 Houston -180 at SEATTLE +155 Interleague San Francisco -135 at CLEVELAND +115 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 (209) at DALLAS at MEMPHIS 6½ (237) Minnesota at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (216) Toronto at GOLDEN STATE 6 (223) Denver NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -115 Pittsburgh -104 at NASHVILLE -280 Chicago +225 at N.Y RANGERS -580 Detroit +420 at ST. LOUIS -120 Minnesota +100 at EDMONTON -130 Las Vegas +108 at TAMPA BAY -235 Winnipeg +190 Toronto -255 at OTTAWA +205 at BUFFALO -120 Philadelphia +100 Washington -285 at MONTREAL +230 at DALLAS -196 San Jose +162 at COLORADO -134 Carolina +112 at SEATTLE -138 New Jersey +115 at CALGARY -520 Arizona +385 at LOS ANGELES -194 Columbus +160

