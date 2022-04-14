RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -200 Arizona +170
Washington -113 at PITTSBURGH -106
at MIAMI -113 Philadelphia -107
at MILWAUKEE -157 St. Louis +135
at COLORADO -137 Chicago Cubs +117
at SAN DIEGO -112 Atlanta -108
at LA DODGERS -242 Cincinnati +197
American League
Minnesota OFF at BOSTON OFF
N.Y Yankees -215 at BALTIMORE +175
at TORONTO -209 Oakland +175
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -141 Tampa Bay +121
at TEXAS OFF LA Angels OFF
at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +120
Houston -126 at SEATTLE +106
Interleague
San Francisco -152 at CLEVELAND +131
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta (223) at CLEVELAND
at LA CLIPPERS 4 (216) New Orleans
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -192 Winnipeg +158
New York -154 at MONTREAL +128

