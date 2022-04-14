|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-200
|Arizona
|+170
|Washington
|-113
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-106
|at MIAMI
|-113
|Philadelphia
|-107
|at MILWAUKEE
|-157
|St.
|Louis
|+135
|at COLORADO
|-137
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+117
|at SAN DIEGO
|-112
|Atlanta
|-108
|at LA DODGERS
|-242
|Cincinnati
|+197
|American League
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at
|BOSTON
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-215
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+175
|at TORONTO
|-209
|Oakland
|+175
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-141
|Tampa
|Bay
|+121
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|-140
|Detroit
|+120
|Houston
|-126
|at
|SEATTLE
|+106
|Interleague
|San Francisco
|-152
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+131
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Atlanta
|2½
|(223)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4
|(216)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-192
|Winnipeg
|+158
|New York
|-154
|at
|MONTREAL
|+128
