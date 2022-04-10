RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 5:57 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -200 Pittsburgh +170
at PHILADELPHIA -145 N.Y Mets +125
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -145 San Diego +125
American League
at KANSAS CITY -112 Cleveland -107
Boston -112 at DETROIT -107
at TAMPA BAY -209 Oakland +175
at N.Y YANKEES -115 Toronto -105
at MINNESOTA -127 Seattle +108
Interleague
Milwaukee -149 at BALTIMORE +129
at TEXAS -116 Colorado -104
at LA ANGELS -139 Miami +119
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Winnipeg -150 at MONTREAL +125

