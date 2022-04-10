|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+170
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-145
|N.Y
|Mets
|+125
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-145
|San
|Diego
|+125
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-112
|Cleveland
|-107
|Boston
|-112
|at
|DETROIT
|-107
|at TAMPA BAY
|-209
|Oakland
|+175
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-115
|Toronto
|-105
|at MINNESOTA
|-127
|Seattle
|+108
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-149
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+129
|at TEXAS
|-116
|Colorado
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|-139
|Miami
|+119
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Winnipeg
|-150
|at
|MONTREAL
|+125
