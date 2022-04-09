RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 10:02 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -196 Cincinnati +164
N.Y Mets -136 at WASHINGTON +116
at ST. LOUIS -205 Pittsburgh +172
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
LA Dodgers -174 at COLORADO +146
Miami -126 at SAN FRANCISCO+108
San Diego -178 at ARIZONA +150
American League
at TAMPA BAY -198 Baltimore +166
Chicago White Sox -138 at DETROIT +118
at TORONTO -246 Texas +201
at MINNESOTA -138 Seattle +118
at KANSAS CITY -120 Cleveland +102
Houston -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Boston +118
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -215 Oakland +180
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta 10½ (OFF) at HOUSTON
at BROOKLYN 15½ (OFF) Indiana
at CHARLOTTE 11 (OFF) Washington
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Boston
Toronto 5 (OFF) at NEW YORK
at PHILADELPHIA 15½ (OFF) Detroit
Miami 12½ (OFF) at ORLANDO
at MINNESOTA (OFF) Chicago
at DENVER OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at PHOENIX 13½ (OFF) Sacramento
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Utah
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Golden State
at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (OFF) Oklahoma City
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Boston OFF
at PITTSBURGH -164 Nashville +136
at MINNESOTA -170 Los Angeles +140
at TAMPA BAY -520 Buffalo +385
at CAROLINA -465 Anaheim +350
Dallas -176 at CHICAGO +146
Winnipeg -210 at OTTAWA +172

