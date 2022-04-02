RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 12½ (221½) Washington
at MILWAUKEE (228) Dallas
Denver (OFF) at LA LAKERS
at INDIANA 2 (232½) Detroit
New York (215½) at ORLANDO
Philadelphia (224½) at CLEVELAND
at SAN ANTONIO 14½ (231½) Portland
Phoenix 14½ (226½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at TORONTO 3 (212½) Miami
Minnesota 12½ (243) at HOUSTON
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Golden State
at LA CLIPPERS 3 (OFF) New Orleans
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -164 Detroit +136
Florida -255 at BUFFALO +205
New York -176 at NEW JERSEY +146
at CHICAGO -192 Arizona +158
Las Vegas -128 at VANCOUVER +106
at N.Y RANGERS -300 Philadelphia +240
at WASHINGTON -140 Minnesota +116
Edmonton -210 at ANAHEIM +172
Dallas -130 at SEATTLE +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up