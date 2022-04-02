RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 5:33 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 12½ (221½) Washington
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Dallas
Denver (OFF) at LA LAKERS
at INDIANA 1 (OFF) Detroit
New York 4 (OFF) at ORLANDO
Philadelphia (224½) at CLEVELAND
at SAN ANTONIO 14½ (OFF) Portland
Phoenix 16 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at TORONTO 3 (212½) Miami
Minnesota 12½ (243) at HOUSTON
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Golden State
at LA CLIPPERS 3 (OFF) New Orleans
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -164 Detroit +136
Florida -255 at BUFFALO +205
New York -176 at NEW JERSEY +146
at N.Y RANGERS -300 Philadelphia +240
at CHICAGO -192 Arizona +158
Las Vegas -128 at VANCOUVER +106
at WASHINGTON -140 Minnesota +116
Edmonton -210 at ANAHEIM +172
Dallas -130 at SEATTLE +108

