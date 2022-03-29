|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|(222)
|Orlando
|Denver
|9½
|(232)
|at
|INDIANA
|Dallas
|4
|(213½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at BOSTON
|5
|(214½)
|Miami
|Charlotte
|1½
|(226)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at TORONTO
|3
|(228½)
|Minnesota
|Atlanta
|11½
|(228½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Sacramento
|2½
|(233)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Memphis
|6½
|(231)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|New Orleans
|12½
|(228½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|Phoenix
|6½
|(224½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Winnipeg
|-162
|at
|BUFFALO
|+134
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|N.Y
|Rangers
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|-200
|Los
|Angeles
|+164
|Las Vegas
|-172
|at
|SEATTLE
|+142
|at VANCOUVER
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|-104
|San Jose
|-162
|at
|ARIZONA
|+134
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.