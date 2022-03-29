RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 7:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 4 (222) Orlando
Denver (232) at INDIANA
Dallas 4 (213½) at CLEVELAND
at BOSTON 5 (214½) Miami
Charlotte (226) at NEW YORK
at TORONTO 3 (228½) Minnesota
Atlanta 11½ (228½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Sacramento (233) at HOUSTON
Memphis (231) at SAN ANTONIO
New Orleans 12½ (228½) at PORTLAND
Phoenix (224½) at GOLDEN STATE
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Winnipeg -162 at BUFFALO +134
at DETROIT OFF N.Y Rangers OFF
at EDMONTON -200 Los Angeles +164
Las Vegas -172 at SEATTLE +142
at VANCOUVER -115 St. Louis -104
San Jose -162 at ARIZONA +134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

Why GSA just made Polaris a no-win situation for many small firms

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up