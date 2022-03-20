RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 6:19 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 6 (233½) New Orleans
at DETROIT 7 (223) Portland
at CLEVELAND 6 (223) LA Lakers
at BROOKLYN (229) Utah
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Miami
Boston 13½ (216) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Washington 4 (234½) at HOUSTON
at CHICAGO (225) Toronto
at DALLAS (230) Minnesota
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Boston -245 at MONTREAL +198
at MINNESOTA -132 Las Vegas +110
at COLORADO -192 Edmonton +158
Nashville -160 at ANAHEIM +132

