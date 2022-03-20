|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|6
|(233½)
|New
|Orleans
|at DETROIT
|7
|(223)
|Portland
|at CLEVELAND
|6
|(223)
|LA
|Lakers
|at BROOKLYN
|1½
|(229)
|Utah
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Boston
|13½
|(216)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Washington
|4
|(234½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at CHICAGO
|4½
|(225)
|Toronto
|at DALLAS
|3½
|(230)
|Minnesota
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Boston
|-245
|at
|MONTREAL
|+198
|Boston
|-245
|at
|MONTREAL
|+198
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Las
|Vegas
|+110
|at COLORADO
|-192
|Edmonton
|+158
|Nashville
|-160
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+132
