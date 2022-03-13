RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 5:34 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 5 (212) LA Clippers
at ATLANTA 13 (234) Portland
at PHILADELPHIA (222) Denver
Charlotte 8 (231½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at GOLDEN STATE 12 (225) Washington
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Chicago
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Toronto
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -120 Arizona +100

