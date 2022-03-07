RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Hall of Fame inductions moving from prime time to afternoon

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 11:37 AM

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are moving from prime time to Saturday afternoon in August.

The enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 6 will begin at noon EDT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Those ceremonies have been held at night since 2007.

Being inducted this year are modern-era players Tony Boselli, Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermiel, contributor Art McNally and senior candidate Cliff Branch.

NFL Network and ESPN will continue to broadcast the proceedings.

“Moving the time of the enshrinement to noon on Saturday – along with some other changes to the overall weekend schedule for the new class members – will lighten their overall load on a long, busy weekend,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “We think it will improve the experience for the new class members and the many returning Hall of Famers who come back to Canton each year. We also think it will improve the guest experience as well, with other activities planned on the Hall of Fame’s campus.”

