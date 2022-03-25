RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Life & Style » Groundbreaking held in Texas…

Groundbreaking held in Texas for Medal of Honor museum

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ground was broken Friday for a new museum in Texas to honor those who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington, just west of Dallas. The museum will tell the stories of the recipients of the medal, which is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.

“When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds, you are looking at someone who has placed duty above self, you are looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way,” former President George W. Bush said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Some Medal of Honor recipients attended the ceremony. About 3,500 people have received the award.

The museum, which will have permanent and rotating exhibits, is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up