Welsh rugby makes moves to curb alcohol-related disorder

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:22 AM

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The Welsh Rugby Union will sell weaker beer and order bars to be closed during the second half of matches during the Six Nations tournament in an effort to curb alcohol-related disorder by spectators at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

The moves come after incidents of poor behavior by fans at Wales’ 74,000-seat national stadium during international games in October and November, including intrusions onto the field in consecutive games.

“We want our supporters to remain passionate and enthused,” WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said Wednesday, “and to continue to bring their best voices to the Principality Stadium – throughout the recent pandemic it is our supporters who we, and the Wales team, have missed most – but we also need them to behave responsibly and to encourage those around them to do the same.”

Beers with a lower alcohol percentage will be phased into bars on the concourses at the stadium, the WRU said, and outlets selling food and drinks will close after halftime of the matches against Scotland, France and Italy.

The WRU said the measures will be run on a trial basis and “will be subject to an ongoing review.”

The Six Nations starts on Saturday, with Wales playing Ireland in their first game.

