CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Life & Style » Texas skydiving instructor dies…

Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 7:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WALLER, Texas (AP) — A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, authorities said.

A student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday, Skydive Houston said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren’t life-threatening, the center said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.

Skydive Houston says jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up