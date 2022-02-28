CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Detroit
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Golden State
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Dallas
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLUMBUS -154 New Jersey +128
at TAMPA BAY -345 Ottawa +270
Edmonton -166 at PHILADELPHIA +138
Carolina -240 at DETROIT +195
at WINNIPEG -245 Montreal +198
at MINNESOTA -120 Calgary +100
at COLORADO -285 N.Y Islanders +230
Boston -182 at ANAHEIM +150
at LAS VEGAS -230 San Jose +188

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Analysts: Navy bribery trial to expose pervasive problem

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up