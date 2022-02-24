|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|7
|(216½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|San Antonio
|1½
|(225)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Toronto
|2
|(226)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at ORLANDO
|4
|(228½)
|Houston
|Miami
|4½
|(211)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Philadelphia
|1
|(227)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at UTAH
|6
|(216½)
|Dallas
|at PHOENIX
|7½
|(225)
|New
|Orleans
|at LA LAKERS
|1½
|(223½)
|LA
|Clippers
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-280
|Columbus
|+225
|at ST. LOUIS
|-280
|Buffalo
|+225
|at CHICAGO
|-141
|New
|Jersey
|+117
|at COLORADO
|-255
|Winnipeg
|+205
|Las Vegas
|-245
|at
|ARIZONA
|+198
|at ANAHEIM
|-120
|Los
|Angeles
|+100
