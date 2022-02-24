NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (216½) Oklahoma City San Antonio 1½ (225) at WASHINGTON Toronto 2…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (216½) Oklahoma City San Antonio 1½ (225) at WASHINGTON Toronto 2 (226) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 4 (228½) Houston Miami 4½ (211) at NEW YORK Philadelphia 1 (227) at MINNESOTA at UTAH 6 (216½) Dallas at PHOENIX 7½ (225) New Orleans at LA LAKERS 1½ (223½) LA Clippers NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -280 Columbus +225 at ST. LOUIS -280 Buffalo +225 at CHICAGO -141 New Jersey +117 at COLORADO -255 Winnipeg +205 Las Vegas -245 at ARIZONA +198 at ANAHEIM -120 Los Angeles +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.