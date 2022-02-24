CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 7 (216½) Oklahoma City
San Antonio (225) at WASHINGTON
Toronto 2 (226) at CHARLOTTE
at ORLANDO 4 (228½) Houston
Miami (211) at NEW YORK
Philadelphia 1 (227) at MINNESOTA
at UTAH 6 (216½) Dallas
at PHOENIX (225) New Orleans
at LA LAKERS (223½) LA Clippers
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -280 Columbus +225
at ST. LOUIS -280 Buffalo +225
at CHICAGO -141 New Jersey +117
at COLORADO -255 Winnipeg +205
Las Vegas -245 at ARIZONA +198
at ANAHEIM -120 Los Angeles +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up