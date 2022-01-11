CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to headline Bonnaroo music fest

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 1:01 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is set to return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather.

The lineup for the June 16-19 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was released Tuesday and also includes The Chicks, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Flume and Illenium.

Last year’s festival was set to go on with extra COVID-19 precautions in place for fans, but heavy rains from Hurricane Ida left the grounds unsafe for driving or camping. The festival takes place on a former farm in rural Tennessee about an hour southeast of Nashville. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Other artists on the lineup include Bleachers, Lord Huron, Disclosure, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Porter Robinson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Herbie Hancock.

