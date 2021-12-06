Ancient crab fossil found on Assateague Island

The National Parks Service has confirmed the discovery of an ancient crab fossil found along the shores of Assateague Island National Seashore.

Sharon Conn, a visitor to the area, found the fossil in early October on the Virginia portion of Assateague Island.

Staff at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington concluded the fossil is likely from the Pleistocene age about 2 million to 12,000 years ago.

According to The Daily Times, the fossil is currently located at the National Park Service Toms Cove Visitor Center in Virginia.

