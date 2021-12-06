CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Life & Style » Ancient crab fossil found…

Ancient crab fossil found on Assateague Island

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. — The National Parks Service has confirmed the discovery of an ancient crab fossil found along the shores of Assateague Island National Seashore.

Sharon Conn, a visitor to the area, found the fossil in early October on the Virginia portion of Assateague Island.

Staff at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington concluded the fossil is likely from the Pleistocene age about 2 million to 12,000 years ago.

According to The Daily Times, the fossil is currently located at the National Park Service Toms Cove Visitor Center in Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up