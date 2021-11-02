Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Life & Style » Paddle a string of…

Paddle a string of islands in the lower Susquehanna River

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 3:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Summer was fading into autumn as I glided into a labyrinth of wooded and grassy islands and exposed necks of mud — the Conejohela Flats in the lower Susquehanna River.

There may be no other place on the Susquehanna that surrounds you by so much nature and history as this compact string of islands, accessible only by boat just off the opposing shores of Lancaster and York counties in Pennsylvania.

The Conejohela Flats also are in the middle of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, one of 55 such sites across the U.S.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Life & Style | Lifestyle News

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

Air Force Financial Management developing new acquisition strategy as part of IT modernization push

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up