CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Life & Style » Ichiro Suzuki to be…

Ichiro Suzuki to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Suzuki will be honored on Aug. 27 when Seattle faces Cleveland.

“Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and in the field for over a decade in a Mariners uniform,” Mariners Chairman John Stanton said in a statement.

Suzuki spent parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners before retiring in March 2019 after Seattle opened the season with games in his home country of Japan. Suzuki was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, won two batting titles and was the 2001 Rookie of the Year and MVP in his debut season with the Mariners.

Suzuki also played for the New York Yankees and Miami.

Suzuki is currently an instructor for the Mariners working with the major league and Triple-A teams. He’ll be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | MLB News | Sports

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Pending customer experience executive order takes equity goals ‘to the next level’

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up