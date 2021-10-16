Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers OFF at ATLANTA OFF
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 3 3 (47) at JACKSONVILLE
Kansas City (54) at WASHINGTON
LA Rams 10½ 8 (48½) at NY GIANTS
at INDIANAPOLIS 10 (43½) Houston
Cincinnati (46½) at DETROIT
Green Bay 6 (44) at CHICAGO
at BALTIMORE (51) LA Chargers
at CAROLINA 1 (45½) Minnesota
at CLEVELAND 3 (48½) Arizona
at DENVER 3 4 (43½) Las Vegas
Dallas 3 (50½) at NEW ENGLAND
at PITTSBURGH 5 (42½) Seattle
Monday
Buffalo (53½) at TENNESSEE
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -139 at OTTAWA +115

