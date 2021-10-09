American League Tampa Bay -115 at BOSTON -103 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -110 Houston -107 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY…

Listen now to WTOP News

American League Tampa Bay -115 at BOSTON -103 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -110 Houston -107 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 3½ 2½ (45) NY Jets at MINNESOTA 8½ 10 (49½) Detroit New Orleans 1 2½ (43½) at WASHINGTON New England 9½ 8 (39½) at HOUSTON at TAMPA BAY 10½ 10 (48) Miami Green Bay 3½ 3 (50½) at CINCINNATI at PITTSBURGH 1 1½ (39½) Denver at CAROLINA 4 3 (46) Philadelphia Tennessee 3½ 4½ (48½) at JACKSONVILLE at LA CHARGERS 1½ 2½ (47) Cleveland at LAS VEGAS 5½ 5½ (45) Chicago at ARIZONA 3½ 5 (48½) San Francisco at DALLAS 7½ 7 (52½) NY Giants at KANSAS CITY 3 2½ (56½) Buffalo Monday at BALTIMORE 7 7 (46) Indianapolis

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.