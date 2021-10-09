|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|-103
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-110
|Houston
|-107
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|2½
|(45)
|NY
|Jets
|at MINNESOTA
|8½
|10
|(49½)
|Detroit
|New Orleans
|1
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|New England
|9½
|8
|(39½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at TAMPA BAY
|10½
|10
|(48)
|Miami
|Green Bay
|3½
|3
|(50½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at PITTSBURGH
|1
|1½
|(39½)
|Denver
|at CAROLINA
|4
|3
|(46)
|Philadelphia
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(48½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at LA CHARGERS
|1½
|2½
|(47)
|Cleveland
|at LAS VEGAS
|5½
|5½
|(45)
|Chicago
|at ARIZONA
|3½
|5
|(48½)
|San
|Francisco
|at DALLAS
|7½
|7
|(52½)
|NY
|Giants
|at KANSAS CITY
|3
|2½
|(56½)
|Buffalo
|Monday
|at BALTIMORE
|7
|7
|(46)
|Indianapolis
