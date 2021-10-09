Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 5:30 PM

American League
Tampa Bay -115 at BOSTON -103
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -110 Houston -107
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (45) NY Jets
at MINNESOTA 10 (49½) Detroit
New Orleans 1 (43½) at WASHINGTON
New England 8 (39½) at HOUSTON
at TAMPA BAY 10½ 10 (48) Miami
Green Bay 3 (50½) at CINCINNATI
at PITTSBURGH 1 (39½) Denver
at CAROLINA 4 3 (46) Philadelphia
Tennessee (48½) at JACKSONVILLE
at LA CHARGERS (47) Cleveland
at LAS VEGAS (45) Chicago
at ARIZONA 5 (48½) San Francisco
at DALLAS 7 (52½) NY Giants
at KANSAS CITY 3 (56½) Buffalo
Monday
at BALTIMORE 7 7 (46) Indianapolis

